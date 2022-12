Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies officially announced the signing of left-hander Matt Strahm to a two-year contract on Friday.

Multiple reports earlier this week put the value of the deal at $15 million.

Strahm, 31, was 4-4 with four saves a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances out of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in 2022.

He is 17-28 with a 3.81 ERA in 207 career games (25 starts) with the Kansas City Royals (2016-17), San Diego Padres (2018-21) and Red Sox.

–Field Level Media