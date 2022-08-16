Phillies rout Reds for 10,000th win

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice against his former team while Rhys Hoskins had two homers and drove in five runs to power the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 for the 10,000th win in franchise history.

The Phillies became the ninth MLB team to reach the historic plateau, joining the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and Reds.

The Phillies, who were without a homer in their previous six games, went deep five times in support of starter and winner Kyle Gibson (8-5), who matched a career high with 11 strikeouts over six innings. He allowed three runs on six hits.

Ohio native T.J. Zeuch made his first career appearance in Cincinnati in his second start with the Reds. Zeuch (0-2) was hit hard, allowing six runs on 11 hits, including three home runs.

Philadelphia broke through in the third inning on the strength of back-to-back, two-out solo homers from Darick Hall and Castellanos.

It was Castellanos’ 11th homer of the season and first against his former team as a member of the Phillies.

The Reds responded in the bottom of the inning to take a short-lived lead. After TJ Friedl hit a leadoff single, Jake Fraley got ahold of a hanging curveball with two outs, hammering it halfway up the bleachers in right for his fifth homer to tie the game.

Jonathan India, who was playing his first game back from a deep bruise on his left leg that had held him out since last Thursday, followed with a homer to forge a 3-2 Cincinnati lead.

Philadelphia center fielder Brandon Marsh leaped to try to rob the home run, but his left knee buckled. He fell to the ground and was treated by training staff before limping off the field.

The Phillies reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Hoskins blasted his 25th homer, a three-run shot to right-center to put the Phillies ahead for good. His 26th blast was a two-run drive to the batter’s eye in the eighth to extend the lead to 8-3.

Joey Votto struck out and went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .205 and extending his hitless streak to 0-for-22, the longest drought of his career.

