Phillies ride big inning to finish sweep of Pirates

Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm homered Sunday as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 to complete a four-game series sweep.

J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double and Nick Castellanos two RBI singles, and three others — Bryson Stott, Matt Vierling and Odubel Herrera — had an RBI single each for the Phillies, who scored five runs in the fifth and totaled 18 hits.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (7-8) allowed one run and six hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Cal Mitchell hit an RBI double and Yoshi Tsutsugo an RBI single for the Pirates, who have dropped seven straight and eight of nine since the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (2-9) got knocked around for seven runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Pirates played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was a late lineup scratch because of left knee discomfort.

Philadelphia began the scoring in the first inning, after a pair of strikeout to open the inning. Bohm doubled to left and scored on Realmuto’s double to left. Castellanos’ base hit to left brought Realmuto in for a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the Pirates third, Kevin Newman doubled to left-center and scored on Mitchell’s double to right to close it to 2-1.

The Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth. Schwarber led off with his 33rd homer, an estimated 441-foot blast to left, to make it 3-1. An out later, Bohm singled to left and went to second on Realmuto’s single to left-center. Castellanos drove in Bohm with a single to center. Stott’s single to center brought in Realmuto to make it 5-1 and chase Brubaker.

Dillon Peters relieved. After Didi Gregorius flied out, Vierling’s base hit to right drove in Castellanos, and Herrera’s single to left scored Stott for a 7-1 lead.

With one out in the sixth, Bohm homered to left-center, his seventh, to up it to 8-1.

In the ninth against Jeurys Familia, Oneil Cruz singled to center, Josh VanMeter walked and Tsutsugo hit an RBI single to left to make it 8-2.

