Phillies reinstate pitcher Zach Eflin (knee) from 60-day IL

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin from the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Eflin, who missed 67 games due to right knee soreness, will join the active roster on Tuesday, when the Phillies begin a three-game set against the host Miami Marlins.

To make room for Eflin on the 40-man roster, right-hander Mark Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed on the 60-day IL with right elbow inflammation. Eflin will replace Cristopher Sanchez after the left-hander was optioned to Lehigh Valley following the Sunday game.

Eflin, 28, went 3-5 and posted a 4.37 ERA before landing on the IL in late June. His return comes at a critical time for the Phillies (78-62), who currently hold the second wild-card spot in the National League. They sit 1 1/2 games above the San Diego Padres (77-64), who hold the third wild-card spot, and 3 1/2 games above the Milwaukee Brewers (75-66), who are still in the playoff hunt.

In seven major league seasons, all with the Phillies, Eflin is 36-45 with a 4.53 ERA in 120 appearances (115 starts).

