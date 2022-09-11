Phillies reinstate pitcher Seranthony Dominguez from IL

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The 27-year-old right-hander has not pitched since Aug. 17 due to tendinitis in his right triceps.

Dominguez is 6-4 with a 1.64 ERA and nine saves in 46 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen this season.

The Phillies optioned right-hander Vinny Nittoli to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding transaction.

Nittoli, 31, appeared in two games for Philadelphia and did not allow a run or a hit across two innings.

–Field Level Media