fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 16, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies reinstate Ranger Suarez and Johan Camargo

Sportsnaut
Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated left-hander Ranger Suarez and infielder Johan Camargo on Saturday.

Suarez, who was on the 15-day injured list with back spasms, is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Miami.

The 26-year-old Suarez (6-5, 4.33 ERA) allowed two runs on six hits in a 10-3 win against the Marlins on April 16.

Camargo, 28, landed on the 10-day injured list late last month with a right knee strain. He is hitting .230 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 47 games.

In corresponding transactions, the Phillies optioned right-hander Mark Appel and outfielder Mickey Moniak to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Friday night’s 2-1 win against the Marlins.

–Field Level Media

Share: