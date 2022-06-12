Phillies recall LHP Jose Alvarado from Lehigh Valley

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled pitcher Jose Alvarado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned fellow left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to the IronPigs on Sunday.

Alvarado, 27, is 0-1 with a 7.62 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Phillies this season. He is 1-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA in four games with Lehigh Valley.

Alvarado owns a 9-17 record with 20 saves and a 3.93 ERA in 230 games (one start) for the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-20) and Phillies.

Sanchez, 25, is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in eight appearances (one start) for Philadelphia this year. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three games (two starts) with the IronPigs.

