Philadelphia Phillies place pitcher Corey Knebel (lat strain) on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right lat strain.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 12 saves in 46 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The Phillies also reinstated right-hander Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL and designated left-hander Andrew Vasquez for assignment.

Coonrod, 29, began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. He compiled a 7.00 ERA across nine relief appearances in his rehab stint with Class-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Vasquez, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2 but never appeared in a game with the Phillies. He had a 2.25 ERA in four relief appearances at Lehigh Valley.

