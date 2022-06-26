Phillies place outfielder Bryce Harper (thumb) on IL

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies officially placed outfielder Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left thumb and recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Harper was injured when he took a 97-mph fastball off his hand from San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell on Saturday.

“Things happen for a reason, everybody says that. This reason sucks right now,” Harper said after the game, a 4-2 win by the Phillies. “But at the same time, it is what it is. I gotta be positive for the guys. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys and, you know, the city of Philadelphia fans as well. I love running out there playing every day.”

Harper, a two-time MVP who has battled an elbow ligament injury all season, is batting .318 with a .985 OPS, 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

The Phillies have revived their season by going 17-6 since June 1 but will have their work cut out for them now. Entering Sunday, they had scored just 11 total runs in the last eight games they have played without Harper.

Moniak, 24, has played in nine games with the Phillies this season, batting .160 with one RBI in 25 at-bats. In 38 career games over the last three seasons, he is a .139 hitter with one home run and four RBIs.

