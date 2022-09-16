fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 16, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies place infielder Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) on IL

Sportsnaut
Sep 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa (33) rounds third to advance home and score against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day injured list Friday with a hamstring strain.

Sosa, 26, was removed from Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins with tightness in his right hamstring.

Sosa is batting .315 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games since being acquired from St. Louis in a trade on July 30.

The Phillies recalled infielder Yairo Munoz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding transaction.

Munoz, 27, hit .204 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 25 games this season with Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media

Share: