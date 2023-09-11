Phillies outslug Braves to gain doubleheader split

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Edmundo Sosa doubled, singled and drove in two runs, Brandon Marsh hit a solo home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The Braves (94-50) won the opener 10-8 in 10 innings. After the split, Atlanta has won four of its past six games.

Trea Turner added two hits and an RBI and Jake Cave hit an RBI triple for the Phillies (79-65), who ended a two-game skid. Nick Castellanos chipped in with an RBI single.

Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (9-9) gave up five hits and four runs with three strikeouts and two walks in five-plus innings.

Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning for his 23rd save in 26 chances. He got National League MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. to ground out to first to end the game.

Atlanta’s Matt Olson homered twice, becoming the first player in the majors to reach 50 home runs this year, and knocked in four runs. He is one shy of tying Andruw Jones’ single-season franchise record set in 2005.

Michael Harris II added a home run and single for the Braves, and Nicky Lopez had two hits.

Despite scoring five runs, Atlanta went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Braves starter Kyle Wright (0-2) lasted only three-plus innings and allowed six hits and six runs with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Phillies went ahead 4-0 in the first. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI sacrifice fly to right, Castellanos added an RBI single and Sosa ripped a two-run double to left.

With two outs in the third, Olson belted a three-run homer to right to close the gap to 4-3.

In the fourth, Sosa hit a leadoff single an Cave followed with an RBI triple, ending Wright’s night. One out later, Turner hit an RBI double for a 6-3 lead.

Marsh ripped a solo homer to right with two outs in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage.

Opening the sixth, Olson lofted his second homer to cut the deficit to 7-4 and drive Lorenzen from the game.

The Braves crept within 7-5 in the seventh when Harris hit a solo homer off Gregory Soto.

–Field Level Media