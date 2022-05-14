Phillies need 10 innings to earn 2nd straight win over Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and drove in three runs as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 12-10 victory Friday.

Two of the better offenses in baseball have delivered 38 total runs and 51 hits in two games to open a four-game series, with the Phillies winning both contests.

Bryce Harper had a home run among his three hits, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and Kyle Schwarber added a home run as Philadelphia improved to 4-1 on a seven-game West Coast road trip that began with a series in Seattle.

Justin Turner hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for the Dodgers to send the game into extra innings, and he drove in four runs. Chris Taylor also homered and Austin Barnes had three hits for Los Angeles, which has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Stott’s two-run, second-inning single gave the Phillies an early lead before the Dodgers stormed ahead with a five-run third that started with Taylor’s homer, his second. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy also drove in runs ahead of a two-run double from Turner.

In the fourth inning, the Phillies got an RBI single from Stott and a two-run home run from Schwarber, his eighth, for a 5-5 tie.

The Dodgers took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Barnes before the Phillies continued the push-pull affair in the sixth. Alec Bohm, Harper and Castellanos each drove in runs for an 8-6 Philadelphia lead.

Trea Turner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth as Los Angeles pulled within a run.

Harper’s eighth home run of the season, and second in two games, came in the eighth to give the Phillies a 9-7 advantage.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who had his outing moved up a day when Clayton Kershaw (back) went on the injured list, gave up five runs on nine hits, both season highs, over five innings. Brusdar Graterol (0-2) yielded three runs, two earned, in the 10th to take the loss.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson gave up six runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings with one walk and one strikeout. Jeurys Familia (1-0) blew a save attempt in the ninth but earned the victory. Francisco Morales pitched the 10th to earn his first career save in his second major league appearance.

