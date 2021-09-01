Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals postponed, game set for Thursday

Aug 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos (51) is congratulated by catcher Rafael Marchan (12) after recording the final out against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s game between the host Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed to Thursday due to rain.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams originally were scheduled to have an off day.

Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.30 ERA) was scheduled for pitch against fellow right-hander Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.13) on Wednesday.

Entering Wednesday, the Phillies are 2 1/2 games out of first place behind Atlanta in the National League East. The Phillies posted a 12-6 victory on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

–Field Level Media