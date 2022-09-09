Phillies homer twice, dump Nationals in series opener

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto homered, singled twice and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins added a home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Friday.

Dalton Guthrie had his first two major league hits and first two first two major league RBIs and Edmundo Sosa contributed two hits for the Phillies (76-62), who won for the third time in four games. The contest was the opener of a three-game series.

Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard (9-9) tossed six-plus innings and allowed eight hits and three runs with two strikeouts and no walks.

Brad Hand gave up two hits while getting two outs in the ninth. Nick Nelson came in to record the final out for his first career save.

Alex Call hit a home run and two singles while Lane Thomas had a triple, a single and an RBI for the Nationals (49-90), who have lost three of four. Luis Garcia also chipped in with an RBI single.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-18) gave up 12 hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings. Corbin, who leads the majors in losses, struck out two and walked none.

Philadelphia’s Edmundo Sosa stayed red hot with a triple with one out in the bottom of the third inning. It was his sixth hit in as many at-bats with five going for extra bases. Guthrie followed with his first career hit in his second game, an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

The Nationals produced four hits through the first four innings — singles by Cesar Hernandez, Call, Thomas and CJ Abrams.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hoskins homered and Realmuto added an RBI single for a 3-0 advantage.

Riley Adams doubled with one out in the fifth for the Nationals, and Thomas followed with an RBI triple. Garcia then hit an RBI single to pull Washington within 3-2.

Sosa singled in the fifth for his seventh consecutive hit. The streak ended when he grounded into a double play in the eighth.

Realmuto ripped a solo homer to right-center in the sixth for a two-run advantage.

In the seventh, Call lofted a solo homer just over the wall in left to close the gap to 4-3.

Guthrie’s infield RBI single in the bottom of the seventh extended the Phillies’ lead to 5-3.

Call and pinch hitter Ildemaro Vargas singled with two outs in the ninth off Hand. Nelson then entered and got Adams to ground into a game-ending forceout.

