Phillies hit five homers to claim finale over Braves

Nick Castellanos hit a home run, single and drove in three runs, Kyle Schwarber added a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies soundly defeated the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Thursday.

Darick Hall contributed two home runs and three RBI while Rhys Hoskins had a solo homer for the Phillies, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Matt Vierling hit a two-run double while Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto had two hits apiece.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed seven innings and gave up seven hits and four runs. Nola (5-5) struck out eight and walked one.

Michael Harris hit a two-run home run and Adam Duvall added a homer and single for the Braves.

Austin Riley had three hits and Marcell Ozuna chipped in with two hits.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (6-5) lasted only two innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs to go along with one walk and one strikeout.

The Braves went ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Orlando Arcia grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run. It appeared that Didi Gregorius could have turned a double play, but he appeared to have forgotten the number of outs.

In the bottom of the second, Alec Bohm hit an RBI single and Bryson Stott followed with another RBI single for a 2-1 lead. Vierling ripped a two-run double and Castellanos hit a three-run homer to right for a 7-1 lead. It was Castellanos’ first homer in June.

Schwarber blasted a three-run homer in the third, his 12th in June, and Hoskins then went back-to-back with a solo shot for a commanding 11-1 advantage.

Hall connected for a solo homer in the fourth for his first career Major League hit and a 12-1 lead.

In the fifth, the Braves closed within 12-3 when Harris launched a two-run homer to center.

Duvall hit a solo homer in the seventh and the Braves cut the deficit to 12-4.

Hall’s second home run was a two-run shot off position player Mike Ford in the eighth for a 14-4 lead.

