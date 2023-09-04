Phillies get off to fast start, hold on to defeat Padres

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Behind a three-run double by Alec Bohm in the first and home runs by Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner in the second, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies jumped on Padres left-handed starter Rich Hill for six runs in 1 1/3 innings en route to defeating San Diego 9-7 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Kyle Schwarber also hit his 40th homer for the Phillies, who are 9-4 over the last 13 games.

However, the Padres rallied from early 8-1 and 9-4 deficits and had the tying runs on base in both the eighth and ninth but failed to score.

Craig Kimbrell walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto with one out in the eighth and both advanced on a double steal. But Kimbrel struck out Manny Machado and got Xander Bogaerts on a grounder to end the inning. Jose Alvarado issued two walks in the ninth, then struck out pinch-hitter Luis Campusano and Ha-Seong Kim to end the game to gain his seventh save.

The Phillies scored three in the first, three in the second and two in the third to help starting pitcher Taijuan Walker improve to 15-5. After giving up a first-inning homer to Tatis, Walker finished allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Bryson Stott paced the Phillies’ 16-hit attack by going 4-for-5. Schwarber was 2-for-3 and reached base five times, scoring three.

Schwarber drew a walk to open the Phillies’ first inning and moved to second on a Turner single ahead of a walk to Harper to load the bases. Bohm then pulled a liner down the line in left that hit halfway up the wall to clear the bases.

Sosa led off the second with his ninth homer, a 405-foot drive to left center. After Schwarber singled, Turner reached the second deck in left for his 22nd homer of the season.

The Phillies scored two in the third against Matt Waldron on a single by Stott, a triple by Christian Pache and a double by Sosa. Schwarber’s homer off Waldron in the fifth travelled 440 feet to right.

Kim drove in three of the Padres’ runs with a pair of singles.

Hill gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings to fall to 7-14. Waldron gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

