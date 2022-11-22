Phillies extend GM Dave Dombrowski through 2027

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Dave Dombrowski a three-year extension on Tuesday.

The new deal keeps Dombrowski with the club through the 2027 season. Financial terms were not announced.

The Phillies are coming off a World Series run in Dombrowski’s second season as GM. It was the club’s first postseason appearance since 2011.

“We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a news release. “His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal.”

The Phillies hired Dombrowski, 66, in December 2020.

“I am excited to sign a contract extension with the Phillies,” Dombrowski said. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base.”

Dombrowski’s teams have made the playoffs 10 times during his 33 years as a president or GM, winning seven division titles, five pennants and two World Series.

–Field Level Media