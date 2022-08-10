Phillies come back to stun Marlins, win seventh straight

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning with a tie-breaking RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies came back to beat the visiting Miami Marlins 4-3 for their seventh straight victory on Wednesday.

Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh each singled in a run in the decisive eighth inning against Sandy Alcantara (10-5), who had allowed just two hits over the first seven frames.

Andrew Bellatti (3-3) allowed one run in the top of the eighth before Seranthony Dominguez retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his eighth save.

Schwarber had three hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which won its sixth straight against Miami and improved to 14 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 17, 2018.

Miami took an early lead with a run in the second inning against Noah Syndergaard, who was making his second start since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels.

JJ Bleday singled to begin the inning and scored on Jacob Stallings’ two-out single. Bleday went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for the Marlins, who have lost nine of 11.

Miami tacked on another run in the fourth when Bleday hit a leadoff triple and scored on Charles Leblanc’s single to right-center field.

Syndergaard allowed two runs on six hits in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Phillies cut the lead in half in the sixth when Bryson Stott drew a leadoff walk and scored on Schwarber’s one-out double.

After Miami extended its lead to 3-1 on Bleday’s run-scoring double in the eighth, Philadelphia responded with three runs in the bottom half.

Alcantara, who entered the game with a National League-best 1.88 ERA, began the inning by allowing consecutive singles to Jean Segura and Stott.

Marsh then singled in a run and Schwarber followed with a run-scoring single to tie the game. After Alec Bohm singled with two outs, Realmuto put the Phillies ahead with an RBI single to left field.

Alcantara yielded four runs on eight hits over 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

–Field Level Media