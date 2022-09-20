Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (knee) exits game after wall collision

Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh exited Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to an apparent knee injury.

Marsh leaped into the left-center-field wall and landed awkwardly in the top of the third inning. Right fielder Matt Vierling moved to center to take Marsh’s spot and rookie Dalton Guthrie, who later hit his first career home run in the fifth, took over in right.

A similar injury in mid-August put Marsh on the 10-day injured list. He attempted to make a catch near the wall against the Cincinnati Reds, landed awkwardly and was diagnosed with a left knee bruise and left ankle sprain.

Marsh, 24, entered Tuesday’s game batting .239 with 10 homers, 49 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 121 games. He started the season with the Los Angeles Angels, but was shipped to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, and has since entered Tuesday hitting .284 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 28 games with the Phillies.

Prior to exiting, Marsh was 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

