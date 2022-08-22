Phillies’ Bryce Harper (thumb) to start rehab assignment

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, the final step before returning to the team following recovery from a broken thumb.

Interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Monday that Harper likely will play Tuesday through Saturday at Triple-A. If all goes well, he could return to the Phillies on Aug. 29 whey they begin a six-game western swing in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies previously said an early September return for Harper was likely, and that appears on target. Whenever he arrives, the Phillies will welcome him back as they pursue their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Philadelphia enters play this week narrowly holding on to the third wild-card spot in the National League and can use the offense of Harper, who the team already has said will fill the designated hitter role.

Harper, 29, won his second National League Most Valuable Player award last season, when he hit .309 with 42 doubles, 35 home runs and 84 RBIs.

Despite an elbow injury that limited him to the DH spot, he was off to a hot start in 2022, batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

In his career with the Washington Nationals (2012-18) and Phillies, Harper is batting .281 with 282 homers and 800 RBIs in 1,347 games.

