Phillies’ Bryce Harper back in lineup vs. Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was backin the starting lineup against the host Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

Harper has missed the Phillies’ last three games due to a blister on his left hand. He was listed as the team’s designated hitter on Wednesday, batting third in the lineup.

Harper, 29, is batting a robust .404 (21-for-52) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games this month. The two-time National League MVP is batting .326 with 15 homers and a team-leading 48 RBIs in 60 games this season.

He is a career .282 hitter with 282 homers, 800 RBIs and 898 runs in 1,343 games with the Washington Nationals and Phillies.

