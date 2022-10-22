Phillies answer Padres’ outbursts, lead NLCS 3-1

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto added solo home runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Castellanos contributed two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who can advance to the World Series with a win in Game 5 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Phillies starter Bailey Falter recorded only two outs before being lifted for Connor Brogdon. Falter allowed three hits and four runs, walked one and struck out none.

Brad Hand (2-0), the third of six relievers, earned the win.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and Manny Machado added two hits, including a solo shot, for the Padres. Brandon Drury doubled home two runs and Ha-Seong Kim had two hits and an RBI.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger faced four batters and failed to retire any of them. He gave up three runs and three hits with one walk and was replaced by Nick Martinez.

Sean Manaea (0-1) took the loss.

The Padres went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Machado launched a solo homer to left field with two outs. Later in the inning, Drury added his double off Falter and Kim hit an RBI single off Brogdon for a 4-0 advantage.

Hoskins crushed a two-run home run to left and Harper added an RBI double to quickly close within 4-3 in the bottom of the first.

In the fourth, the Phillies tied the game at 4 on Bryson Stott’s RBI single. But left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Stott trying to extend for a double.

The Padres took a 6-4 lead in the fifth when Soto hit a two-run homer off Hand.

In the bottom of the inning, Hoskins’ second two-run blast, this time off Manaea, tied the game at 6, and Harper added an RBI double for a one-run advantage. Castellanos followed with an RBI single as the ball ricocheted off the second base bag for an 8-6 lead.

In the sixth, Schwarber hit a solo home run to center for a 9-6 advantage.

Realmuto’s leadoff homer in the seventh gave Philadelphia a 10-6 lead.

–By Andy Jasner, Field Level Media