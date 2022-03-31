Phillies add former MVP Jimmy Rollins to front office

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Former National League MVP Jimmy Rollins will get a chance to make his mark on both the on-field and off-field product after he was added to the Philadelphia Phillies’ front office Thursday.

Rollins, who played 15 of his 17 major league seasons with the Phillies and won the 2007 MVP, will assist as an on-field instructor and also will be an advisor to the front-office staff under general manager Dave Dombrowski.

Those duties will be added to his existing role as an occasional Phillies’ television analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“The addition of Jimmy Rollins to our baseball operations department is a significant gain for the Phillies,” Dombrowski said in a release. “As one of the franchise’s all-time greats, Jimmy brings tremendous baseball instincts and an institutional knowledge of what it takes to win in Philadelphia. We look forward to his continued contributions to the Phillies.”

A three-time All-Star, Rollins led the National League in runs (139) and triples (20) during his 2007 MVP season. The Oakland, Calif., native was a four-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop and batted .264 with a .743 OPS over 2,275 career games, ending his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015) and Chicago White Sox (2016).

“I’m honored to move into baseball operations and assist Dave and his staff,” Rollins said in a release. “The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October.”

–Field Level Media