Philadelphia Phillies acquire shortstop Edmundo Sosa from Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in exchange for left-handed reliever JoJo Romero.

The Cardinals also activated Paul DeJong off the team’s taxi squad to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against the host Washington Nationals.

Sosa, 26, is batting .189 with eight RBIs and 17 runs in 53 games this season for the Cardinals.

He is a career .245 hitter with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 177 games with St. Louis.

Romero, who will report to Triple-A Memphis, has yet to record a decision in 25 career relief appearances over parts of three seasons with the Phillies. The 25-year-old has a 13.50 ERA in two appearances this season after recovering from left elbow surgery.

DeJong, who will turn 29 on Tuesday, is hitting .130 with one homer and seven RBIs in 24 games this season. He is a career .237 hitter with 97 homers and 288 RBIs in 564 games with the Cardinals.

