Philadelphia Phillies’ Zach Eflin to have knee surgery, out 6-8 months

Jul 16, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin will undergo surgery to repair his right patellar tendon and be out six to eight months, meaning he likely will miss the start of the 2022 season.

Eflin, 27, will have the knee surgery Friday in Philadelphia. The team transferred the right-hander to the 60-day injured list.

Eflin last pitched July 16. He was put on the IL with tendinitis but was activated and set to start the team’s Aug. 26 game against Arizona. But he was scratched from the start just hours after being activated off the injured list.

Eflin finished 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts this season.

For his career, all with the Phillies, he’s 33-40 with a 4.55 ERA in 107 games (102 starts).

–Field Level Media