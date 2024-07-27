Major new Philadelphia Phillies rumor points to team focusing on trades for 3 specific closers

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly focused on big trades for, arguably, the three best closers available on the MLB trade market.

Entering the MLB games today, the Phillies are the only team in the league that doesn’t have much to complain about. They own the best record in the MLB standings and are the early favorites to reach the World Series from the National League. Even over the high-powered and expensive Los Angeles Dodgers.

But that doesn’t mean team president Dave Dombrowski will stand pat before the July 30 trade deadline, and not strengthen the best team in the sport. If there were one area of the roster they truly need to improve, it is the back of the bullpen.

The team has split closing opportunities between Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman for much of the season. Due to the former’s regression after a strong year in 2023. That is why it should come as no surprise that the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have their sights set on a trio of elite closers on the trade block.

Philadelphia Phillies targeting trades for Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez

“Phillies are considering Angels closer Carlos Estevez and Nats closer Kyle Finnegan as well as Marlins closer Tanner Scott,” New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on X Saturday.

Scott is seen as the best closer on this year’s market and Philly will have a lot of competition for his services. Esteves and Finnegan have been very good in 2024 on two of the worst teams in baseball. Both could be huge additions to the Phillies pen and would likely come at a more affordable rate than Scott, an All-Star this month.

