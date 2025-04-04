Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper rips Dodgers critics as ‘losers’ for complaining about their massive payroll

The debate continues to rage about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lavish spending.

After signing Shohei Ohtani to a then record-breaking $700 million contract and giving pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto a $325 million deal two offseasons ago, the Dodgers opened their vault again this past winter after winning the World Series. Their total spending exceeded $482 million in new contracts.

On top of Ohtani and Yamamoto, the Dodgers have five other players with nine-figure contracts, including:

The Dodgers’ estimated luxury tax payroll for 2025 stands at $392 million, according to FanGraphs. Since LA is well above the $301 million threshold, they will be taxed 110% for every dollar over.

The Dodgers easily surpassed the New York Mets, who are second on the list at $326 million.

Critics have been irked by the Dodgers including deferrals in their high-priced signings, including Ohtani whose contract is 97% deferred. The franchise has deferred over $1 billion in salary. However, others point out that other billionaire owners could employ the same strategy but choose not to.

Before a pivotal series against the Dodgers, a Philadelphia Phillies superstar decided to weigh in on LA’s spending habits.

Phillies’ Bryce Harper rails against Dodgers critics

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Prior to Friday night’s game, Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper shared his thoughts about the Dodgers’ financial approach, taking aim at those who criticize.

“I don’t know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they’re doing. I think they’re a great team. They’re a great organization,” Harper told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Harper plays for an organization whose owner John Middleton isn’t afraid to open his checkbook. Harper is in the seventh year of a $330 million contract he signed prior to the 2019 season.

The Phillies also have five other players making nine figures: Trea Turner ($300 million), Aaron Nola ($172 million), Zack Wheeler ($126 million), J.T. Realmuto ($115.5 million — last year of contract), and Nick Castellanos ($100 million).

The next collective bargaining agreement might address franchises’ spending when it comes up after the 2026 season, but until then, critics will continue complaining in their echo chamber about the Dodgers.