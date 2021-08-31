fbpx
Published August 31, 2021

Philadelphia Phillies stay hot in 12-6 win over Washington Nationals

Aug 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Adrian Sanchez (9) turns a double play over Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (8) at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with a homer and a double as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals 12-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Rafael Marchan and Brad Miller homered, and rookie Matt Vierling went 4-for-5 for Philadelphia, which collected 18 hits and seven walks. Bryce Harper had three hits, including a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to eight games during which he is batting .484 (15-for-31).

The Phillies have scored 40 runs during their winning streak, plating at least seven in each game.

Trailing 5-3 entering the sixth, the Phillies sent 11 men to plate and scored six runs.

Carter Kieboom homered for the second straight game for Washington, which has lost four straight and eight of its past 10.

Bailey Falter (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win after starter Matt Moore allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Phillies relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings while allowing just one run on four hits.

Patrick Corbin (7-14) continued to struggle for Washington, giving up six runs on nine hits and four walks in five-plus innings as his ERA rose to 6.26. He was staked to a 5-2 lead but couldn’t hold it.

Vierling led off the Philadelphia sixth with a single and Marchan followed by homering to left-center off a 2-0 Corbin sinker to tie the game at 5-5. After pinch hitter Nick Maton walked, Andres Machado replaced Corbin.

Freddy Galvis greeted Machado with a single and Jean Segura was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Harper singled to right, scoring two runs to make it 7-5. Harper was out at second, but McCutchen doubled home Segura and scored on Odubel Herrera’s single to give the Phillies a 9-5 lead.

Miller provided some cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Lane Thomas’s RBI double gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second and RBI doubles by Ryan Zimmerman and Luis Garcia made it 3-0 in the third.

Harper singled and McCutchen hit his 22nd homer in the fourth to pull the Phillies within 3-2 but, after Thomas walked leading off the bottom half, Kieboom smacked his sixth home run and the lead was 5-2.

Jorge Bonifacio’s bases-loaded infield single in the fifth cut the deficit to 5-3.

–Field Level Media

