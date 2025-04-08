MLB Rumors: Latest Philadelphia Phillies news on Kyle Schwarber contract extension talks

The Philadelphia Phillies went into the 2025 MLB season with the understanding that this might be their core group’s last chance of winning a championship. Part of that group includes Kyle Schwarber, who is poised to become a free agent this winter.

Schwarber, a two-time All-Star, came to Philadelphia in March 2022 when he signed a four-year deal worth $79 million. Since being added to the Phillies lineup, he has the second-most home runs in baseball (135) behind only perennial MVP candidate Aaron Judge.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies game today, Phillies schedule 2025

Kyle Schwarber contract (Spotrac): $20 million

However, Schwarber is entering his age-32 season and his OPS hasn’t eclipsed .900 since coming to Philadelphia. While he hasn’t earned an All-Star selection since 2022, Schwarber’s left-handed bat is evidently something the Phillies want to keep for a few more years.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies offered Schwarber a multi-year extension during the offseason. However, once the proposal was declined, negotiations “failed to advance” throughout the spring. As a result, there’s a very real chance he hits the open market.

Related: Latest MLB power rankings, see where the Philadelphia Phillies land

Kyle Schwarber stats (ESPN):.265/.390/.647, 1.037 OPS, 4 home runs, 8 RBI, 1 double, 2 HBP

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Schwarber reportedly wants to remain with the team. He’s fit in perfectly with the Phillies’ clubhouse since joining the club in 2022 and would prefer to sign a multi-year deal. However, at the price that Philadelphia offered, he determined he’ll now take it year-by-year and keep the door open to testing free agency.

Helping Schwarber’s potential earning power will be that the Toronto Blue Jays signed All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension. With Guerrero off the market, Schwarber would become one of the best power hitters available in MLB free agency next winter.

As for the Phillies, they seem to be keeping their options open with the understanding that the 2025 season is the final run with their current core. If there isn’t a World Series parade in Philadelphia later this year, then it’s very possible that Schwarber won’t be back in 2026.