Philadelphia Phillies rally from seven-run deficit to blow out Chicago Cubs

Bryce Harper belted a three-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance as the host Philadelphia Phillies overcame a seven-run deficit in a 17-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Harper also ripped a go-ahead double in the sixth inning off Manuel Rodriguez (3-3) as the Phillies (74-72) erased a seven-run deficit for the second time this season. They surrendered the game’s first seven runs in an 11-8 win over Washington on July 29.

Philadelphia’s Jean Segura (three hits) and Odubel Herrera each had three RBIs on Thursday, while Andrew McCutchen (three hits), Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto each drove in two runs. The Phillies matched a season high in runs and erupted for 16 hits to move within three games of first-place Atlanta in the National League East.

Chicago’s Matt Duffy launched a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run third inning. Willson Contreras also went deep to join Patrick Wisdom in driving in two runs for the Cubs (66-81), who also squandered a seven-run lead in a 15-7 setback to Milwaukee on June 30.

The Phillies followed up their seven-run fourth inning by scoring three more runs in the sixth, capped by Gregorius’ two-run single.

Contreras answered in the top of the seventh with his 19th homer of the season, but Herrera’s two-run double in the bottom of the inning staked the Phillies to a 12-8 lead. Harper stepped up two batters later and deposited a first-pitch slider from Rex Brothers over the wall in right field for his team-leading 33rd homer of the season and seventh in his last 11 games.

Hector Neris (3-6) picked up the win after striking out four batters in two innings of relief.

The game began in a decidedly different manner as Chicago walked the bases loaded before J.D. Hammer hit Ian Happ in the foot with a pitch to drive in the game’s first run.

Contreras had an RBI single, Wisdom plated two with a double and Duffy launched his fifth homer of the season and second in as many days.

Philadelphia answered by sending 12 men to the plate in the fourth inning.

McCutchen ripped a two-run double, Matt Joyce worked a bases-loaded walk and Herrera added an RBI single to cut Chicago’s advantage to 7-4. A run-scoring fielder’s choice brought the Phillies closer before Realmuto’s broken-bat single plated a pair to forge a tie at 7.

