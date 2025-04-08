MLB insider reveals surprise addition emerges as Philadelphia Phillies’ October X-factor

The Philadelphia Phillies have stormed out of the gate this season, posting a 7-2 record in their first nine games heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia took two of three from the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend in a series that carried an October-like atmosphere throughout.

The offense has generated 45 runs while the starting rotation has been dominant, surrendering just 17 earned runs across 53⅓ innings.

This could mark the final season for this particular Phillies core, as designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and catcher J.T. Realmuto will hit free agency after the season. Despite reaching the postseason for three consecutive years, the team has experienced a concerning pattern — regressing from a World Series appearance to the NLCS, then falling in the NLDS last October.

The Phillies aim to reverse this trend and capture their first championship since 2008. One MLB insider believes a specific pitcher will be the difference-maker.

MLB insider: This pitcher can help Philadelphia Phillies make a run in October

While Philadelphia had a relatively quiet free agency, signing outfielder Max Kepler and reliever Jordan Romano to one-year deals, their most significant addition came through an unexpected trade with the Miami Marlins. The Phillies acquired left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo in exchange for prospect Starlyn Caba.

Luzardo brings electric stuff to the rotation with a 98 mph fastball and a newly implemented sweeper this season. His primary concern has been durability — he was limited to just 12 starts in 2024 with the Marlins due to left elbow tightness and a lumbar stress reaction that ended his campaign in June.

“What is really interesting about them right now is that if Jesus Luzardo is as good as he has shown early and can stay healthy, then a rotation we already thought was really good becomes that much better and presents a really intriguing option for October,” The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal told the “Foul Territory” baseball podcast.

“Could they run through October behind [Zack] Wheeler and [Aaron] Nola and Cristopher Sanchez and of course Luzardo, and then maybe Ranger Suarez? The Phillies will have an interesting mix, if, again, most of those pitchers remain healthy.”

"It's a group that's getting older, admittedly, but at the same time, they're really good."@Ken_Rosenthal doesn't think the Phillies are overlooked, and wouldn't be shocked to see them in the World Series.

Luzardo has been exceptional through his first two starts of 2025, striking out 19 batters across 12 innings while surrendering just two earned runs. His advanced metrics are equally impressive, posting an ERA+ of 267 and a FIP of 1.98.

Beyond improved pitching, the Phillies have shown more discipline at the plate, addressing last year’s high chase rate. They currently lead MLB with the lowest chase rate at 24.2%, a marked improvement from finishing 25th in 2024 at 30.4%. Though it’s a small sample size, this adjustment could prove significant if maintained.

“Offensively, they’ve been a little bit better this year compared to at times last year — less chase, doing some things maybe a little bit differently,” Rosenthal noted. “I don’t know that they’re overlooked, but they’re really good. Would it shock me to see them in the World Series? No, it would not.”