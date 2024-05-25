Philadelphia Phillies likely cost in a blockbuster Mason Miller trade revealed and it is shockingly steep

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

A new report reveals the likely cost for the Philadelphia Phillies in a Mason Miller trade and it likely may be too much for the team’s front office.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Phillies are on a serious hot streak that has taken them to the best overall record in the MLB standings. They have a surprising six-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and there is very little to complain about this season.

After a pair of seasons where Philly came close to winning the franchise’s third World Series title, they seem primed to achieve the ultimate goal in 2024 and will surely be active on the market ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. One area many around baseball believe President Dave Dombrowski will target is the bullpen.

In recent weeks, the organization has been a name tossed around in trade speculation for gifted Oakland A’s closer Mason Miller. It was something a Phillies fan asked The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden about on Friday, and the former general manager offered up what the cost could be in a deal, and it is steep.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 2.05 ERA, 0.773 ERA, 9 saves, 42 strikeouts, 4 walks, 22 innings pitches

“So what’s a fair package for Miller from the Phillies? From Oakland’s side, I’m asking for third baseman Aidan Miller, who is ranked as the Phillies’ top position player prospect by MLB Pipeline, and Mick Abel as the return, or Miller and starting pitcher Andrew Painter, their top overall prospect, if I’m comfortable with how his rehab is progressing after Tommy John surgery last year,” Bowden wrote. “Those are steep asks, but Miller is that good, on and off the field.”

The three prospects Bowden suggested are the top-ranked players on MLB.com in the Philadelphia system. To give two of them up for an ace pitcher or middle-of-the-order bat is something to consider but for a 25-year-old who has made just 27 appearances in the league, it’s surprising.

The big questions will be how desperate the Philadelphia brass is to win a title and how much value they put on the talented arm of Mason Miller.