Philadelphia hosts Toronto with chance to secure top seed

The Philadelphia Union can clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over visiting Toronto FC Sunday.

Entering MLS Decision Day, Philadelphia (18-5-10, 64 points) sits two points ahead of second-place CF Montreal in the East standings. Since Montreal holds the tiebreaker advantage, the Union will have to defeat Toronto to earn the top seed, regardless of what Montreal does Sunday against Inter Miami.

Winning the East would give the Union a first-round bye in the MLS Cup playoffs, and home-field advantage over every possible playoff opponent except Supporters’ Shield winners Los Angeles FC. Philadelphia has the league’s only unbeaten home record season, with a 11-0-5 mark entering Sunday’s game.

However, the Union need to regain their form heading into the postseason. Philadelphia’s 4-0 loss to Charlotte FC on Oct. 1 marked both the Union’s largest margin of defeat this season, and their most goals allowed in any game.

Philadelphia head coach Jim Curtin described the rout as “a wakeup call,” and a reminder to the Union that “if we start with that kind of ‘not being us,’ you can get punished quickly. And in the playoffs, it’s one bad game and you’re done.”

Alejandro Bedoya has missed the last two games due to a hip flexor strain, but Curtin is hopeful that the midfielder can return on Sunday. Defender Kai Wagner won’t play due to suspension, after receiving a red card against Charlotte.

Toronto FC (9-17-7, 34 points) defeated the Union in their first meeting of the season, a 2-1 result in Toronto on April 16.

That victory was a highlight amidst a tough season for Toronto, which will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Toronto is winless (0-4-1) in its last five games, including a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami on Sept. 30.

“There’s been some moments where the football that we have been able to play is something that fans can see is going in a good direction, but we’ve hurt ourselves all too often with inconsistency,” head coach Bob Bradley said.

–Field Level Media