Philadelphia Fusion advance to Kickoff Clash East final

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

The Philadelphia Fusion swept the Shanghai Dragons on Saturday to advance to the East bracket finals at the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash.

The Fusion moved on to Sunday’s final after recording a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 victory on Eichenwalde and 2-1 triumph on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. They will await the winner of Sunday’s early match pitting the Dragons against Seoul Dynasty.

Map 5 meta: Denied?? We're going to the Finals!

See you guys tomorrow at 7:30 am ET!#FusionFighting pic.twitter.com/G99P6yKC3T — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) June 4, 2022

The Dynasty advanced to the losers round 2 match with a 3-0 victory over Hangzhou Spark. The Dynasty posted a 2-0 win on Ilios, a 2-1 triumph on Midtown and 2-0 victory on Dorado.

Kickoff Clash play continues Sunday in the East with two matches:

Seoul Dynasty vs. Shanghai Dragons (round 2, losers bracket)

Philadelphia Fusion vs. TBD (finals)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash (East bracket) prize pool

1st place: $50,000, 3 OWL points

2nd place: $35,000, 2 OWL points

3rd place: $20,000, 1 OWL point

4th place: Hangzhou Spark, 1 OWL point

–Field Level Media