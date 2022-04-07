Philadelphia Fusion add assistant coach SUNGMIN

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

The Philadelphia Fusion introduced Sung-min “SUNGMIN” Cho as a new assistant coach on Thursday.

The 23-year-old South Korean joins the Overwatch League team after coaching O2 Blast.

“After a successful season with O2 Blast, we’re happy to welcome him to the Fusion family,” the team tweeted.

SUNGMIN joins head coach Hyo-Jin “J1N” Cho and assistant coach Jung-yeon “Chara” Kim.

Action in the Overwatch League’s fifth season begins on May 5.

–Field Level Media