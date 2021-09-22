Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes, Samuel Morin out 6-8 weeks

Apr 17, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks on in the third period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Samuel Morin will be sidelined six-to-eight weeks while they recover from their respective surgeries.

Hayes underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday while Morin is recovering from knee surgery on Sept. 10.

“Kevin was skating yesterday with his teammates and he felt something in his groin, had an MRI and this morning got operated on,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We expect him to be out anywhere from 6-8 weeks from his point. This brings us nine, 10 games into the regular season. So he’ll be out for a while.”

Hayes, 29, recorded 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games last season. He has collected 301 points (127 goals, 174 assists) in 505 career games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets and Flyers.

Morin, 26, scored a goal for his lone point in 20 games last season. That also marked his only career point in 29 games since being selected by Philadelphia with the 11th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Also on Tuesday, the Flyers announced forwards Wade Allison (ankle) and Zayde Wisdom (shoulder) are out indefinitely while defenseman Cooper Zech (upper body) will miss six-to-eight weeks.

