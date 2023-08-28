Philadelphia Eagles sign NFL player who is suspended for gambling

The Philadelphia Eagles made a move for the 2024 season with the current regular year slated to start in less than two weeks.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have signed suspended former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Back in June, the 25-year-old Rodgers was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games last season. He can’t apply for reinstatement until after the upcoming 2023 season. Indianapolis ended up releasing the former sixth-round pick after the suspension was made public record.

For the defending NFC champs, this move is all about the future. Rodgers appeared in 15 games last season (nine starts), recording 34 tackles and three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fifth highest-ranked cornerback in the NFL. As a sophomore back in 2021, the Massachusetts product also recorded three interceptions while yielding a mere 78.1 QB rating when targeted.

Philadelphia Eagles roster just got more talented with latest move

IndyStar Staff-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers will not count against the Eagles’ 53-man roster in 2023. But his return the next season could loom large for Philadelphia. Veteran Pro Bowlers Darius Slay and James Bradberry are slated to start at cornerback this season. The two were special as a duo for the defending NFC Champions a season ago.

However, Slay and Bradberry are not getting any younger with their long-term futures in Philadelphia very much in question. The Eagles were initially set to release the 32-year-old Slay this past offseason before agreeing to a two-year, $42 million contract extension with the Pro Bowler. Meanwhile, Bradberry re-signed with Philadelphia on a three-year, $38 million contract during NFL free agency.

The Eagles do have other young cornerbacks who have stood out, including recent draft picks Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks. Isaiah Rodgers is only going to add to that. In reality, front office head Howie Roseman’s forward-thinking mentality is one of the primary reasons Philadelphia’s Super Bowl window remains wide open.