NFL rumors: Philadelphia Eagles ‘bracing’ for massive offseason departure

The Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LIX with one of the best NFL rosters in several years. Now on the doorstep of hoisting the Lombard Trophy with a team built for long-term success, the franchise is reportedly expecting a huge departure this offseason.

Several key Eagles free agents could hit the open market, leaving multiple holes on both sides of the ball. Defensively, edge rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun are all poised to hit NFL free agency. Meanwhile, right guard Mekhi Becton’s contract also expires.

On top of all that, edge rusher Brandon Graham could retire and several key depth pieces on the Eagles roster – Kenneth Gainwell, Oren Burks and Avonte Maddox – are also on expiring contracts. Already facing the likelihood of multiple departures, there’s another reportedly on the horizon.

According to ESPN‘s senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are “bracing” for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to accept the New Orleans Saints’ head-coaching vacancy following Super Bowl LIX. The report is backed up by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who disclosed that general manager Mickey Loomis informed other Saints coaching candidates that he is moving forward with his focus on the Eagles’ play-caller.

Furthermore, per Pelissero, Moore is already working on a potential Saints coaching staff. While no candidates have emerged, there is a real possibility he could take multiple assistants with him from Philadelphia’s staff for promotions in New Orleans.

Losing Moore would mark the third consecutive offseason that the franchise needs to find a new offensive coordinator. Moore replaced Brian Johnson, who was fired following the 2023 season. Johnson was promoted to coordinator after Shane Steichen was hired as the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will have some involvement in the coaching search but general manager Howie Roseman will likely have a heavy influence after his success in hiring Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last offseason.