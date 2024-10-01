Top NFL insider reveals Philadelphia Eagles rumor killer about potential Haason Reddick return this season

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While it seemed possible the Philadelphia Eagles could reacquire Haason Reddick before next month’s NFL trade deadline, a new report reveals the NFL rule that blocks that possibility.

This has been a disappointing year for two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick. He entered 2024 with a very clear goal. Get a new contract extension and not risk injury in the final year of his current deal. Unfortunately, the Eagles had no interest in helping him achieve that in the spring.

So they shipped him off to the New York Jets. Gang Green was reportedly under the impression that the New Jersey native would suit up and the two sides would revisit contract talks during the season. But Reddick has different plans and has continued his holdout and racked up over $8 million in fines as he pursues a new long-term pact.

With negotiations at a stalemate, there have been rumblings in recent weeks that Haason Reddick for the second time this season. And even speculation he could be returned to sender and end up back in Philly. A Jets insider even suggested last week that the talented pass rusher would be open to such a scenario despite the drama from earlier this year.

However, this week, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport revealed why that would be an impossibility based on current NFL rules.

NFL’s Reacquisition guidelines block Haason Reddick’s return to the Philadelphia Eagles

The "Reacquisition of Traded Player" rules in the NFL collective bargaining agreement

The “Reacquisition of Traded Player” rules in the NFL collective bargaining agreement state a traded player can not return to their former team for two seasons unless certain exceptions apply.

If a player has been active or inactive for four at least four regular season games, and then placed on waivers then they can return to their previous club. However, that will not apply to Reddick because he hasn’t played at all and New York will not let him walk out the door for free after trading for him earlier this year.

Chances are Reddick is traded back to the NFC before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. But just not to the Eagles.

