Key Philadelphia Eagles free agent signing is healthy inactive for Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former first-round pick Rashaad Penny back in March to help make up for the loss of fellow running back Miles Sanders in free agency.

The signing came a few weeks before Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Philadelphia set to begin its regular season Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots, Penny shockingly finds himself as a healthy inactive.

This means that Swift and holdover Kenneth Gainwell will act as Philadelphia’s top-two running backs against New England. It also brings up some major questions about Penny’s future with the Eagles. He signed a mere one-year, $1.35 million contract with Philadelphia. Said deal called for $600,000 in total guarantees.

Penny, 27, dealt with a plethora of injuries during his five-year run with the Seattle Seahawks. That included the running back missing 40 games. However, he did seem relatively healthy for the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason.

As for Swift, he’s also been injury plagued throughout his career. However, the former Georgia star looked like his explosive self during the summer. Swift averaged a whopping 5.5 yards per touch while scoring 25 touchdowns in three seasons with his original Detroit Lions team.