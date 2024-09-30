Wild rule won’t allow Philadelphia Eagles to trade back for Haason Reddick

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For Philadelphia Eagles fans hoping the team trades back for edge rusher Haason Reddick, don’t hold your breath.

NFL Network’s national insider Ian Rapoport revealed Monday that a team is unable to trade a player and then reacquire him through a trade until two years have elapsed. So for those wondering if the Birds would make a play for the Pro Bowl defensive end who had 27 sacks in his two seasons with Philadelphia, it won’t happen.

The #Jets situation with Haason Reddick still has no resolution & some wondered if NYJ could trade him back to the #Eagles. Turns out, per NFL rules, not possible.



Teams can't trade a player, then reacquire him via trade until 2 years elapse. Reddick won’t head back to Philly. pic.twitter.com/yHGE28zPNY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2024

The Eagles shipped Reddick to the Jets in March for a 2026 third-round draft pick. Reddick was looking for a raise as he’s in the last year of a three-year, $45 million contract.

Reddick remains in a contract standoff with the Jets as he’s held out the season so far. He’s already accumulated over $7 million in fines, and the holdout doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

If the Jets don’t trade Reddick at the deadline, they will still own his rights for the 2025 season.

Reason Eagles fans were hoping for Haason Reddick

Eagles fans were hoping for a Reddick reunion as the team’s defense has been dreadful to start the season. Outside of the 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, the Birds’ defense has been unable to consistently put pressure on the opposing quarterback, has been gashed on the ground, and still can’t stop third-and-longs.

On top of that, Bryce Huff, who the Birds handed a three-year, $51 million deal to replace Reddick, has been awful. He has one solo tackle on the season, with no sacks, QB hits, or tackles for losses.

Bryce Huff's first four games as a Philadelphia Eagle:



Week 1⃣ — 1 tackle, 0 QB hits, 0 sacks (45% of snaps)

Week 2⃣ — 0 tackles, 0 QB hits, 0 sacks (52% of snaps)

Week 3⃣ — 0 tackles, 0 QB hits, 0 sacks (32% of snaps)

Week 4⃣ — 1 tackle, 0 QB hits, 0 sacks (43% of snaps) pic.twitter.com/GJW4BDkS7n — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 30, 2024

Huff only played in 43 percent of the defensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s 33-16 loss. That was up from the 32 percent he played against the Saints the week prior.

Overall, the defense only has six sacks in the first four games of the season.

The 2-2 Eagles get a bye in Week 5 before facing the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 6.

