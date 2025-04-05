NFL Draft buzz: Analyst predicts Philadelphia Eagles will trade up to select All-American defensive lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2025 NFL season looking to replenish a defensive unit that helped them win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Despite fielding the league’s top-ranked defense last year, the Eagles were forced to part ways with several key contributors due to salary cap constraints. The losses include:

To fill some of the void, the Eagles re-signed All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun on a $51 million deal and added reinforcements on one-year contracts with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and edge rushers Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, and Patrick Johnson.

The defensive turnover comes as general manager Howie Roseman faces future contract extension with a trio of core young players — All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, and edge rusher Nolan Smith, a former first-round pick.

In addition to free agency and extensions, the Eagles are expected to target defensive help in the 2025 NFL Draft. One analyst believes they’ll trade up to land a standout interior lineman.

NFL analyst: Philadelphia Eagles will trade up to select young defensive stalwart

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, the Eagles are projected to trade up from the No. 32 pick to No. 26 in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to select Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

“Acquiring Nolen would be the best way for the Eagles to make up for the loss of Milton Williams. The young tackle can play outside and inside, depending on the called front and any weaknesses in the opposing offensive line. Philadelphia sends its third-round choice to the Rams to make this pick,” wrote Reuter.

Nolen would slot into the defensive line rotation alongside Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.

In his final collegiate season, Nolen posted:

48 total tackles

14 tackles for loss

6.5 sacks

3 passes defended

2 fumble recoveries

He was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and earned first-team All-American honors. Across three college seasons — two with Texas A&M and one with Ole Miss —h e totaled 114 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.