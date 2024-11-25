Philadelphia Eagles star suffers season-ending injury in big win over Rams

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed one of their best wins of the season, crushing the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20 on Sunday Night Football. While the in-game story was dominated by Saquon Barkley having a career-best 255 rushing yards, there were several other storylines that emerged after the Eagles improved to 9-2 on the season.

Unfortunately, not all those topics of discussion are positive developments for an Eagles team that’s now won seven in a row.

Brandon Graham suffers season-ending triceps injury

As great as the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest win was for fans, it wasn’t all sunshine and smiles.

Shortly after the game ended, longtime Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham revealed he had torn his triceps, effectively ending the 36-year-old’s season. The 15-year-pro suffered the injury in the second half of play, walking off the field and into the locker room for further medical evaluation.

“It was a pass play,” Graham said. “The running back came and chipped me right here on my arm, and I thought it was just — because I had been dealing with my triceps anyway. Just from pushing people, you get a little tendinitis. This time, it was different.” Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Graham on triceps injury

While Graham is no longer a starter on Vic Fangio’s defense, he remains an effective option that provides valuable experience to Philadelphia’s front seven. He’s played in all 11 of the team’s games, racking up 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks to go with a forced fumble.

Yet, now the Eagles will have to turn to others, like rookie third round pick Jalyx Hunt to help make up for Graham’s absence as they head back to the postseason for the fourth time Coach Sirianni’s career.

