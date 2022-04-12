Philadelphia Eagles meeting with Matt Corral as QB gains traction as potential first-round pick

Here’s a storyline that just will not die. The Philadelphia Eagles are digging around quarterbacks. Having looked into veterans and now incoming rookies, the idea that they’re looking to add to a position group featuring Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew cannot be denied. The latest indication comes in the form of a visit with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

He’s believed to be the only signal-caller the organization has met with from the 2022 draft class thus far. Which could mean a number of things.

Why are the Eagles meeting with a top QB?

In his last collegiate game, Corral suffered an ankle injury, having to be carted off. Maybe in this case it gives their medical team a chance to take a closer look at how Corral’s injury recovery process is coming along.

Or maybe the Eagles are doing what general manager Howie Roseman likes to do, which is invest in multiple quarterbacks. Whether that’s a preventative measure aimed at getting ahead of injuries or simply to ensure you always have a potential QB1 at the most important position on the roster.

Some might argue the Eagles currently don’t have that with Hurts, while others will point to him leading the team to the playoffs in his first full season as a starter and say otherwise. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to say all the right things, noting their belief in Hurts, calling him their starter.

With so much draft capital over the next two seasons, including a pair of first-round picks each year, the Eagles have put themselves in a position to come away with a franchise quarterback, whether it’s via the draft this season or next year with a trade. Or, maybe he’s already on the roster. That’s what this season will be all about.

In this case, the Eagles are doing their due diligence on one of the top quarterback prospects in the class, whether the front office is actually considering taking a quarterback at either No. 15 or 18 remains to be seen.

Is Matt Corral a first-round prospect?

To some, the idea of selecting a quarterback not named Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett in the first round may be out of the question. Especially for the Eagles, who already have their 2022 starter.

Others, like Chris Simms, view Matt Corral as the best quarterback to enter the pros this season. In general, Corral’s stock seems to be on the rise as of late.

Peter Schrager believes Corral could even be in play for the Panthers at No. 6, citing his ability to take the field sooner than later, making him a great fit for a team desperate for immediate improvement under center. Then, you have teams such as the Saints and Steelers who could still get involved as well. That’s if Corral makes it past the Falcons and Seahawks at No. 8 and 9 first.

If there’s even a shred of internal doubt about the ability of Hurts to be the long-term QB solution in Philly, the organization would be foolish not to get to know a prospect who could be the best prospect available come draft day.

Entering the offseason with a playoff roster from the year before, the Eagles have already added talent this offseason, signing Haason Reddick, and still have their biggest event to come. Having two first-round picks gives the Eagles a chance to either build a deep roster around Hurts or possibly take a chance on a quarterback. It’s not a bad place to be in. If Corral is a top-rated player on their board once the Eagles are on the clock, why not roll the dice?

