Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler to delay season-ending surgery to suit up in playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Lane Johnson will reportedly hold off on undergoing season-ending surgery in the hopes of being able to suit up for the team in the NFL playoffs.

This has been a magical season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Even after a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, the team still owns the best record in the league and are on course to be one of two teams that earn a bye in the NFL playoffs.

However, the roster has been hit with some key injuries of late. The most notable is to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed last week’s game and isn’t guaranteed to suit up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Also Read: NFL insider explains why Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade

Beyond the injury concerns with their QB, the team also suffered another major injury in the defeat to Dallas. In the fourth quarter, four-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson was knocked out and did not return. It was revealed after the game that the 32-year-old has a tear to a tendon in his abdomen.

Yet, despite the severity of the injury that will require surgery, it seems like the 2022 Pro Bowler could be available for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs.

Lane Johnson will avoid season-ending surgery to compete in playoffs for Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport reported that “after consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say.”

Rapoport added that such an injury and surgery would require 10-12 weeks to recover from. This weekend, Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson after suffering the abdominal tear. If the team is unsure of about going with Driscoll long-term, they could also shift left tackle Jordan Mailata over to the right side and start 209 first-round pick Andre Dillard on the left side.

If healthy, the Philadelphia Eagles have a serious chance to go at least to the Super Bowl early next year.