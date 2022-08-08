Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Gainwell emerging as starting running back steal in 2022 NFL fantasy football￼

If you’re an NFL fantasy football owner in a deep league looking for a starting back that could shock in 2022, Philadelphia Eagles second-year talent Kenneth Gainwell could be your man.

As the Eagles close in on the start of their preseason schedule on Friday, it looks like Miles Sanders is likely to land the RB1 spot throughout the preseason and into the team’s 2022 campaign. He has been a solid contributor through his first three seasons with the organization and is the most proven and experienced player in the running back room.

However, it seems that Gainwell is the one that will be given the chance to make many of the most meaningful plays from the position on the field, and for fantasy owners. As the team has rotated many of their backs during training camp, Gainwell seems on track for some specific roles in the 2022 offense.

“[Sanders’] biggest problem might be Gainwell, who seems to be penciled in for high-leverage situations like third downs, the hurry-up offense, and goal-line work.” Sports Illustrated’s John McMullen

Why Kenneth Gainwell’s role in Philadelphia Eagles offense should matter for fantasy owners

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For fantasy owners in 12-team leagues, it can be very difficult to find consistent performers at the running back spot after the first 10 are taken off of the board. It leaves many scrounging around for high-potential players to fill one of their RB spots each week.

Kenneth Gainwell stats (2021): 68 carries, 291 rushing yards, 33 catches, 253 receiving yards, 6 total TDs

Gainwell’s role in the Eagles’ offense could definitely open the door for some very productive fantasy numbers in 2022. On Monday, NBC Sports Edge explained why Gainwell could be a steal for leagues in his roles as a goal line and passing back.

“Through the first four weeks of 2021, before the Eagles went ultra run heavy, Gainwell ranked third in target per route run (35 percent) among running backs, trailing James White and Cordarrelle Patterson. He posted the seventh-best RB yards per route run (2.19) over that stretch. A more balanced Philadelphia offense in 2022 could fuel the kind of opportunity Gainwell would require to become a viable fantasy starter in 12-team formats.” Gainwell’s fantasy upside explained

While there are surely no guarantees, the reasoning is sound. Especially since Gainwell claimed this week that being a receiver out of the backfield is a role he is very familiar and comfortable with since before he even reached the NFL.