Philadelphia Eagles star safety sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles starting safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is having the best season of his four-year career, however, that could be halted for at least several weeks after suffering a serious injury on Sunday night.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN reported that Gardner-Johnson was diagnosed with a lacerated kidney and is listed as out indefinitely on the latest Eagles injury report. Sources informed the outlet that the team is still trying to identify a timetable for his return, and have not decided if placing the 24-year-old on injured reserve would be the next step.

CJ Gardner-Johnson was injured in the first quarter of the team’s “Sunday Night Football” victory over the Green Bay Packers. The lacerated kidney apparently occurred during a collision in the middle of the field with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Gardner-Johnson was able to walk off after several minutes, however, he was eventually carted to the locker room and was replaced by rookie Reed Blankenship for the remainder of the game.

What CJ Gardner-Johnson’s loss means for the Philadelphia Eagles defense

While Gardner-Johnson has yet to be a Pro Bowler in the NFL, the former New Orleans Saints fourth-round selection seems primed to earn his first as he has excelled in 2022 under the guidance of Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

CJ Gardner-Johnson stats (2022): 11 starts, 6 INT, 60 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

In just 11 games, CJ Gardner-Johnson already has a career-high six interceptions (tied for the most in the NFL), is six tackles short of his previous high of 66 — that he earned in 2020, and is now just two starts shy of his previous best of 13.

The former Florida standout’s loss will be a major one as he was one of the biggest surprises of the season and a key in the secondary for a defense that has given up the second least total yards in the league after 12 weeks.