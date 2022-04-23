Philadelphia Eagles ‘expected’ to trade up in NFL Draft, 3 potential targets

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known for wheeling and dealing, especially during the NFL Draft. Already having made one first-round pick swap with the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles might have even bigger moves planned for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Holding the 15th and 18th overall selections in Round 1, Philadelphia can move in a variety of directions. The 2022 draft class is deep, with plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. It works out nicely for a franchise that is looking to build one of the best NFL defenses in 2022.

Roseman certainly knows the top prospects on defense will likely be off the board by the time NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Eagles are on the clock. It’s why, per Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, many around the league expect the Eagles to make a trade with a move up very possible.

The expectation going into the first round is that the Eagles won’t pick at their current slots (No. 15 and No. 18). At No. 15, they are likely to miss out on the blue-chip talent on defense, so there stands a strong possibility that Roseman looks to jump in the 10-13 range to nab an elite prospect Pro Football Network‘s Mike Kaye on Philadelphia Eagles draft plans

It would be a smart decision. Among the top defensive talents available this year – Derek Stingley Jr, Kyle Hamilton and Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner – none are expected to make it past the 12th pick. If Roseman wants one of them, he’ll need to go up and draft them.

Evaluating best defensive prospects for Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defense didn’t perform at an elite level in 2021. However, it showed signs of becoming one of the best units in the NFL with some talent reinforcement. If the right pieces are added, a group that allowed the eighth-fewest yards per play (5.2) could make strides.

One of the biggest areas to improve is the pass defense. Philadelphia allowed a 95.4 passer rating this past season with opposing quarterbacks completing a league-high 69.4% of their pass attempts. Not only was the Eagles’ secondary an issue, but its pass rush also ranked 22nd in pressure rate (24%).

Fortunately, there are a few 2022 draft prospects who could change things.