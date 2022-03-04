Philadelphia aims to extend recent success vs. Montreal

Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota United in the first half at Talen Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

While the Philadelphia Union look to improve their play on the road from last season, they’ll also aim to continue their recent run of success against CF Montreal.

Hitting the road for the first time in 2022, the Union try to extend their undefeated streak against Montreal to five games on Saturday.

Philadelphia (0-0-1, 1 point) opened the season with a 1-1 home draw against Minnesota United FC, thanks to Cory Burke’s 35th-minute equalizer. While not walking away empty-handed is important to open this season, coach Jim Curtin knows the Union must step up their collective game going forward.

“The effort was there, but too many players ran out of position,” Curtin said. “It has to be better against a well-organized team from Montreal.”

Philadelphia won just three times on the road last season and went 1-5-8 over its final 13 matches away from home. However, the Union are amid an overall 2-0-2 stretch against Montreal, with both draws coming last season.

Montreal (0-1-0, 0 points) enters this contest searching for its first goal of the season after falling 2-0 at Orlando City SC last weekend. City scored on either side of halftime and Montreal, which held 52 percent of the possession, recorded just two shots on target and played with 10 men from the 66th minute on after Romell Quioto’s red card.

“We need to keep cool heads and try to bury our chances,” Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama said.

“We need to remain calm, and we didn’t (against Orlando). Football is a game of chances. … (That match) is something we can learn from. We need to do it quickly, and move forward.”

With Quioto out for this contest, Montreal’s first 2022 MLS goal could come from Djordje Mihailovic. The veteran has scored in CONCACAF Champions League play this season and recorded a goal with two assists in his last three games versus Philadelphia.

The Union, meanwhile, appear set to debut exciting Danish striker Mikael Uhre this weekend. Uhre posted 30 goals over the last two seasons while playing in Denmark’s Superliga with Brondby.

–Field Level Media