Philadelphia 76ers might have just tampered with Stephen Curry

Philadelphia 76ers front office head Daryl Morey might want to rethink how he phrases social media posts on Twitter. It was early during the 2020-21 season that he was fined $50,000 for tampering with then-Houston Rockets guard James Harden via social media.

Morey now appears to be up to his old tricks after Seth Curry (of all people) led the Philadelphia 76ers to a Game 5 win over the Washington Wizards Wednesday evening and a date with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The longtime executive sent out a Tweet in which he seemed to tamper with Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry. In said post, Morey included a screencap of Curry congratulating his brother for the aforementioned 30-point performance the previous night. You be the judge.

About four minutes later, Morey did his best to backtrack.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

That doesn’t seem too convincing. At. All.

For the sake of clarity, Stephen Curry is slated to become a free agent following the 2021-22 season. However, there’s confidence on the Warriors’ part that they can sign him to an extension this summer.

In any event, the Philadelphia 76ers and their front office head might very well be hearing from the NBA league office at some point soon. Whether that would be justified is in the eye of the beholder.